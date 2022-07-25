© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Grand Ledge residents voting on millage Aug. 2 to fund district library

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published July 25, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT
Grand Ledge Area District Library
Courtesy
/
Grand Ledge Area District Library
A proposed millage to appear in Augusts primary ballot would help continue to fund the Grand Ledge Area District Library.

Grand Ledge residents will vote Aug. 2 on a proposed millage to fund the district library. A 20-year millage funding the library expired at the end of last year.

Lise Mitchell, Grand Ledge Area District Library director, says the proposal is a renewal of the previous millage.

"It is 90% of our funding, it keeps all the operations of the library going forward," she said.

Mitchell says the proposed millage would ensure the library can continue to operate seven days a week for the next 10 years.

"It allows us to provide all the materials to provide all the online services, to do the outreach that we do to the schools, to everything from our outdoor pickups, to our programming with Eaton County Parks," she added.

If approved, Grand Ledge property owners would pay $1.20 for every $1,000 dollars of assessed property value per year. Mitchell says the millage would raise nearly $800,000 dollars this year for the library.

Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
