WKAR News

MSU boasts largest publicly accessible comic book collection in the world

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published July 25, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT
Two rows of library shelves in the MSU library, on the shelves are many boxes filled with comics books in Mylar sleeves
Sophia Saliby
/
WKAR-MSU
A part of MSU's comics collection is located in the library. Most of the pieces are kept in a warehouse offsite.

In recent years, superhero movies inspired by comics have become an unavoidable part of pop culture. But at Michigan State University, librarians have been collecting and cataloguing comic books and graphic novels for more than five decades.

A row of metal boxes on a shelf, each filled with dozens of comic books in mylar envelopes. Labels on the front of the boxes real "Captain America, Comic Art Collection" with call numbers as well
Sophia Saliby
/
WKAR-MSU
Each comic is kept separate to ensure the acidity of its paper doesn't break down the ones next to it.

The university’s collection down in its library basement is more than just Batman and Spider-Man.

Ruth Ann Jones is an instruction and outreach librarian for MSU Libraries' Special Collections. She says the rows and rows of material in the space are just a tiny part of the more than 350,000 items MSU has gathered over the years.

Most of them are kept in another warehouse owned by the university. There are comics and graphic novels from every continent, except Antarctica, in languages from Bengali to French. Some date as far back as the 19th century.

"It is absolutely, by magnitude, the world's largest publicly accessible comic book collection." Jones said.

It all started in the 1960s with an MSU professor named Russel Nye.

"He was an early pioneer in the study of popular culture, bringing academic rigor to the study of the things of everyday life."

For Nye, mass media could reflect stereotypes, perspectives on current events, or social norms.

"If you're trying to figure out, 'Well, what are current attitudes and influences during a certain period of history?' Comics are one thing to look at, simply because they have had such a wide readership," Jones explained.

Front Cover of Imagerie d'Epinal sitting on a table. It depicts a cat, looking like Puss in Boots, holding pieces of paper with the title of the book. Below is text that reads "Textes en Anglais."
1 of 3  — Comics
The comics of "Imagerie d'Epinal" were originally published in 19th century France as comic sheets. They were later compiled and translated.
Sophia Saliby
The first half of a comic from Imagerie d'Epinal called "The Price of a Lie." It depicts a young girl eating out of a jam jar while her mother is out and lying about it. Her mother finds out the lie.
2 of 3  — Comics
The comics of the "Imagerie d'Epinal" were prescriptive, describing the consequences of bad behavior and the rewards of good behavior.
Sophia Saliby
The end of the comics "The Price of a Lie" from Imagerie d'Epinal where the little girl who got in trouble for lying. Because her mother doesn't believe her, the servants of the house steal objects from the home and blame her. She becomes sick with guilt and then vows to never lie again.
3 of 3  — Comics
In "The Price of a Lie," a young girl becomes sick with guilt from lying and vows to never lie again when she recovers.
Sophia Saliby

Jones points to a collection of comic sheets for children from the 1880s. They’re an English translation of a French publication called Imagerie d’Epinal.

"They are very prescriptive stories, showing the punishment that a child received for bad behavior or the bad luck that followed from bad behavior," she said.

One sheet called The Price of a Lie shows a little girl lying to her mother about eating out of a jam jar. Because her mother doesn’t believe her anymore, the servants of the house steal things and blame the child.

Eventually, she becomes sick with guilt over the original fib and when she recovers, she vows never to lie again.

It’s clear from the collection that comics aren’t just about teaching simple lessons or entertaining young people, though.

"The graphic medium is increasingly being used to express much more enduring themes: war, the end of the world, people examining, you know, their early life and how it's affected them as an adult," Jones said.

Several groups of MSU professors have also come together to put Nye’s ideas to work. Professor Lynn Wolff is a part of the Graphic Narratives Network on campus.

"It really started organically, kind of those typical hallway discussions among colleagues realizing that we were all using graphic novels, comics, text image, texts in our teaching and in our research," Wolff said.

Wolff’s focus is on autobiographical comics and graphic memoirs related to German history and the Holocaust. She looks at the ways an author or artist represents themselves in their story, even if they aren’t literally depicted.

With teaching comics and graphic narratives, talking about style with students that they can, in a sense, really judge a book by a cover.
Lynn Wolff, Graphic Narratives Network

"That's an interesting tension that I've been looking at is how there's a subjectivity without a subject, in a sense without a body, and how subjectivity is then presented in other ways," she said.

It could be through how pages are colored or the choice of font.

"What is so compelling with graphic narratives, I think, is that they don't only represent, they don't only tell a story, but they show you how the story is, came into being or constructed."

Wolff adds that she teaches her students to go with their interests and let themselves be drawn into a text by how it looks.

"With teaching comics and graphic narratives, talking about style with students that they can, in a sense, really judge a book by a cover," Wolff said.

There’s plenty to explore in the university’s collection, from Marvel or DC favorites to graphic novels offering another perspective on the world.

Those interested in accessing the collection can request an appointment online or by emailing the Special Collections staff, since materials can only be read onsite.

A cardboard bound book sitting on a wooden table. A cut out of a Friday Foster comic is pasted on the front with cut outs of newspaper text that reads "1970, 1971 1972" below it.
1 of 9  — Comics
Some of the pieces in the collection are homemade collections of comic strips cut out of newspapers or magazines, like this book of "Friday Foster" comics from 1970-72.
Sophia Saliby
An open book on a wooden table. The pages shown are pasted black and white comic strips of Friday Foster.
2 of 9  — Comics
"Friday Foster" is notable as one of the first African American women to be featured as a title character in a comic strip.
Sophia Saliby
Front page of The Comical Adventures of Beau Ogleby with its title surrounded by images of the comic, below is text that reads "London, Tilt and Bogue, Fleet Street."
3 of 9  — 20220426_102050.jpg
"The Comical Adventures of Beau Ogleby" is an English translation of a Swiss comic, drawn by Rodolphe Töpffer who is considered one of the world's first comic artists.
Sophia Saliby
Two panels of "The Comical Adventures of Beau Ogleby" where the titular character slips while dancing with a lady and causes everyone dancing in line to fall.
4 of 9  — Comics
Beau Ogleby is depicted as a 19th century dandy who attempts to make his way into the upper class and often failing.
Sophia Saliby
Book sitting on a foam base on a table. The text on the front cover reads "The Silver Pony, a story in pictures by Lynd Ward" There is also an illustration of a winged horse.
5 of 9  — Comics
Lynd Ward is known for his wordless novels like "The Silver Pony" (1973) which influenced the development of graphic novels in the 20th and 21st centuries.
Sophia Saliby
A page from The Silver Pony, drawn in gray scale depicting a child flying on a pegasus and another standing above a hole in the ground
6 of 9  — 20220426_103536(0).jpg
"The Silver Pony" is a wordless children's book that tells the story of a boy who dreams of flying with a winged silver pony.
Sophia Saliby
Book on a foam base on a table. The front cover reads "Stripburger presents, for mature readers only, Stripburek, comics from behind the rusty iron curtain."
7 of 9  — 20220426_103929.jpg
"Stripburek" (2001) is a collection of comics by Eastern European artists.
Sophia Saliby
Pages from Stripburek, depicted the comic" (Is there a) Life in Balkans?" by Aleksandar Zograf written in April 2001.
8 of 9  — 20220426_104016.jpg
This comic from "Stripburek" is by a well-known Serbian cartoonist whose work on focuses on what life was like in the former Yugoslavia.
Sophia Saliby
Two hands pull a Tom and Jerry comic book in a mylar sleeve from a metal box sitting on a library shelf
9 of 9  — Comics
Much of the collection comes from either donations or acquistions.
Sophia Saliby

Tags

WKAR News Michigan State UniversityComics
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
See stories by Sophia Saliby
