© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Direct flights to Orlando will soon be available at Capital Region International Airport

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published July 26, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT
Outside of the terminals at the Capital Region International Airport
Michelle Jokisch Polo
/
WKAR-MSU
A new airline at Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport will fly nonstop from the capital to Orlando, Florida beginning October.

Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport will offer direct flights to Orlando, Florida starting this fall.

The new route will be staffed by newcomer Avelo Airlines, a relatively new company that has been around for a little over a year.

Jim Olson, the head of communications at Avelo, says travelers in Lansing will be able to get to Orlando in less than three hours.

Avelo Airlines counter at the Capital Region International Airport
Michelle Jokisch Polo
/
WKAR-MSU
Avelo Airlines

“So initially, we're launching with flights two days a week. So we have a flight leaving on Thursday evenings down to Orlando, and then you can fly back up on Sunday evening," Olson said.

Mid-Michigan Business Travel Coalition Chair Paula Cunningham says she’s excited for the economic prospects this direct flight will bring to the Lansing region.

"When you think about a new carrier coming in some of the analysis that we've done means that another $4 million is in economic growth and development, when you think about the jobs, think about hotel stays, restaurants, et cetera," she said.

John Shaski, chairman of the Capital Region Airport Authority Board of Directors, echoed Cunningham's excitement.

"To get nonstop service from Lansing’s airport which is so convenient, so easy to use, and very inexpensive and convenient parking; to hop on a plane and be in Florida, in less than three hours is a real win for our community," he said.

According to Olson, the two flights will be on a Boeing 737-700 with 147 seats and a Boeing 737-800 with 189 seats.

"There's currently no service from here to Florida. And so we saw that as a great way to tap into a very important need that exists here that's gonna make traveling more convenient and more affordable for people in Michigan," Olson added.

Olson says the company is committing to offering flights at low rates long term. Until the end of July, Avelo will be selling flights at $59 dollars. These flights must be booked for any time before February 15, 2022.

Tags

WKAR News Capital Region International Airport
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE