Direct flights to Orlando will soon be available at Capital Region International Airport

Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport will offer direct flights to Orlando, Florida starting this fall.

The new route will be staffed by newcomer Avelo Airlines, a relatively new company that has been around for a little over a year.

Jim Olson, the head of communications at Avelo, says travelers in Lansing will be able to get to Orlando in less than three hours.

Michelle Jokisch Polo / WKAR-MSU Avelo Airlines

“So initially, we're launching with flights two days a week. So we have a flight leaving on Thursday evenings down to Orlando, and then you can fly back up on Sunday evening," Olson said.

Mid-Michigan Business Travel Coalition Chair Paula Cunningham says she’s excited for the economic prospects this direct flight will bring to the Lansing region.

"When you think about a new carrier coming in some of the analysis that we've done means that another $4 million is in economic growth and development, when you think about the jobs, think about hotel stays, restaurants, et cetera," she said.

John Shaski, chairman of the Capital Region Airport Authority Board of Directors, echoed Cunningham's excitement.

"To get nonstop service from Lansing’s airport which is so convenient, so easy to use, and very inexpensive and convenient parking; to hop on a plane and be in Florida, in less than three hours is a real win for our community," he said.

According to Olson, the two flights will be on a Boeing 737-700 with 147 seats and a Boeing 737-800 with 189 seats.

"There's currently no service from here to Florida. And so we saw that as a great way to tap into a very important need that exists here that's gonna make traveling more convenient and more affordable for people in Michigan," Olson added.

Olson says the company is committing to offering flights at low rates long term. Until the end of July, Avelo will be selling flights at $59 dollars. These flights must be booked for any time before February 15, 2022.