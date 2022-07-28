© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Michigan Supreme Court says anti-bias law protects LGBTQ

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published July 28, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT
Justice.JPG
Reginald Hardwick
/
WKAR-MSU
The Michigan Supreme Court building.

The Michigan Supreme Court says the state’s anti-discrimination law covers sexual orientation, a victory for LGBTQ residents.

The court says the word “sex” in Michigan’s key civil rights law applies to sexual orientation and not just gender.

In 2019, Rouch World, an event center in Sturgis, declined to host a same-sex wedding, saying it conflicted with the owner’s religious beliefs.

That same year, a hair-removal business declined to serve a transgender woman.

Courts for years had said they were bound by past decisions that found sexual orientation wasn’t covered by the civil rights law.

WKAR News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE