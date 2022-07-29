100 years ago, a Star was born in an Olds town

Lansing has a storied history as an automotive town. It’s where Ransom Eli Olds created his iconic line. Today, General Motors operates two plants in the region.

There was another car company here, too. It wasn’t as well known as the others, but its founder was a giant of the industry.

If you’ve never heard of William C. Durant, you’re not alone.

You’ve probably seen the stone archway in the park that bears his name on Saginaw Highway near Lansing Community College, but that may be about it.

Even at the height of his fame in the early 20th century, few people outside of Flint and Detroit knew who Billy Durant was either.

“He was sort of overlooked because of Ransom E. Olds,” said Bill Castanier, Historical Society of Greater Lansing president. “In many regards, Billy Durant was considered the second most important person in the auto industry after Henry Ford.”

Billy Durant built the Star model in Lansing beginning in 1922.

It looked a lot like its rivals, especially Oldsmobile.

The Star was built to go head to head with the most popular car of its day: the Ford Model T.

“Very simple car, inexpensive, and one of the reactions was that Henry Ford dropped the price of his Model T by $50 to compete with Durant,” Castanier said.

Billy Durant co-founded General Motors in Flint in 1908.

He consolidated many smaller automakers under one roof, creating GM as a holding company.

Durant was a charismatic figure who lived for the thrill of the sale.

In 1910, GM fired Durant after he fell into debt.

That might have been the end of the story for any other car mogul.

But not Billy Durant.

“He founded it, lost the job, got it back by amassing huge quantities of stock, so he just took over,” Castanier said. “When GM fired him the last time, he went into business with Louis Chevrolet. He was always on to his next adventure, and I think that was the good and bad news of his career.”

After two roller coaster stints at GM, Durant came to Lansing in 1921 to build his own line.

He hired veteran carmaker Edward Verlinden to lead his huge plant on Lansing’s far west side.

About that time, Durant befriended a Greek immigrant in Lansing named Harry Andros.

The story goes that during a poker game, Durant offered to front Harry the money to open a bar conveniently located across the street from the plant.

Harry’s Place is still open in Lansing as a fourth-generation family business.

Matthew Bates is the manager here, and Harry’s great-grandson.

Kevin Lavery / WKAR Harry's Place was founded in 1921 by Greek immigrant Harry Andros to serve the workers employed at Durant Motors in Lansing.

He’s planning to take the reins from his mom someday, and he knows all the folklore here.

“There’s just too much,” Bates said. “I’ve been here since I was literally a baby. The amount of stories that have gone through this place…if the walls could tell you, it would be crazy.”

For decades, Harry’s Place served thousands of factory workers.

In the early days, it was common to stop in for a beer or a shot —or both— on company time.

When Durant folded, GM started its Fisher Body Division across the road.

The factory shuttered for good in 2005. Matt Bates remembers.

“Three, four, five, six times a day we had all GM boys coming in, to then we had nothing,” he said. “My mom didn’t want it to be done yet. She said, ‘I’ll take it over and I want to make it upright again,’ and we’ve been able to rebuild quite a bit.”

Today, Harry’s Place touts itself as the oldest family-owned restaurant in Lansing.

Harry’s Place and Durant Motors made their mark in Lansing 100 years ago.

Though the factory is gone, one last vestige remains.

Outlined in blue trim, the Durant showroom where the consummate salesman once made his deals still stands.

It’s now an appliance store.

