Capital Area Humane Society plans two-week closure for renovations

The Capital Area Humane Society in Lansing will close its doors starting Saturday for a planned two-week renovation.

The shelter will be closed while a new floor is installed in its dog adoption center.

Capital Area Humane Society President and CEO Julia Willson says the deteriorating floor is unsafe for animals as it can spread disease.

She says the renovation is also centered on building a calmer environment for the dogs.

“The current facility is also very loud when the dogs bark; there’s no noise control and really not a lot of things in place to reduce their stress, which can really negatively impact animals in a shelter,” Willson said.

Willson says animals will be relocated to a nearby building away from the project as well as in temporary foster homes.

Though fewer services will be provided, Willson says the shelter will still handle emergency cases.

“We’re not going to turn away animals in dire need, but people may find it takes longer to get an animal in, or there’s not as many animals available for adoption during this time,” she said. “We’re very much looking forward to the day when we can open this new adoption center and share it with the community.”

Willson says the shelter will provide several offsite adoption locations during the renovation.

The Capital Area Humane Society plans to reopen its dog adoption area by Aug. 22.

