Lansing area state legislative races: See who advanced to the general election
There were several contested primary races Aug. 2 for seats representing Greater Lansing in Michigan's House of Representatives and state Senate.
Below, see which candidates from either party are advancing to the Nov. 8 general election, according to figures posted by the Department of State as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. All results are unofficial until they're certified by boards of canvassers.
Candidates advancing are in bold.
*Candidates in uncontested primary races are not shown.
State Senate
State Senate District 22
|Democratic Candidates
|Republican Candidates
|Jordan Genso
|Mike Detmer
|Lana L. Theis
State Senate District 28
|Democratic Candidates
|Republican Candidates
|Muhammad Salman Rais
|Madhu Anderson
|Sam Singh
|Daylen W. Howard
State House
State House District 74
|Democratic Candidates
|Republican Candidates
|Kara Hope
|Jennifer Sokol
|Albert L. Kelley Jr.
|Carlee Knott
State House District 75
|Democratic Candidates
|Republican Candidates
|Don L. Keskey
|Chris Stewart
|Emily Stivers
|Penelope Tsernoglou
State House District 77
|Democratic Candidates
|Republican Candidates
|Logan Byrne
|John J. Magoola
|Emily Dievendorf
|Jon Horford
State House District 78
|Democratic Candidates
|Republican Candidates
|Leah M. Groves
|Christine E. Barnes
|Ben Geiger
|Gina Johnsen