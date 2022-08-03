Lansing area state legislative races: See who advanced to the general election

There were several contested primary races Aug. 2 for seats representing Greater Lansing in Michigan's House of Representatives and state Senate.

Below, see which candidates from either party are advancing to the Nov. 8 general election, according to figures posted by the Department of State as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. All results are unofficial until they're certified by boards of canvassers.

Candidates advancing are in bold.

*Candidates in uncontested primary races are not shown.

State Senate

State Senate District 22

Democratic Candidates Republican Candidates Jordan Genso Mike Detmer Lana L. Theis

Screenshot / Michigan Department of State

State Senate District 28

Democratic Candidates Republican Candidates Muhammad Salman Rais Madhu Anderson Sam Singh Daylen W. Howard

State House

State House District 74

Democratic Candidates Republican Candidates Kara Hope Jennifer Sokol Albert L. Kelley Jr. Carlee Knott

State House District 75

Democratic Candidates Republican Candidates Don L. Keskey Chris Stewart Emily Stivers Penelope Tsernoglou

State House District 77

Democratic Candidates Republican Candidates Logan Byrne John J. Magoola Emily Dievendorf Jon Horford

State House District 78

Democratic Candidates Republican Candidates Leah M. Groves Christine E. Barnes Ben Geiger Gina Johnsen