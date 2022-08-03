© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Lansing area state legislative races: See who advanced to the general election

WKAR Public Media | By Karel Vega
Published August 3, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT
211022_Michigan_State_Capitol.jpg
Myesha Johnson
/
WKAR-MSU

There were several contested primary races Aug. 2 for seats representing Greater Lansing in Michigan's House of Representatives and state Senate.

Below, see which candidates from either party are advancing to the Nov. 8 general election, according to figures posted by the Department of State as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. All results are unofficial until they're certified by boards of canvassers.

Candidates advancing are in bold.

*Candidates in uncontested primary races are not shown.

State Senate

State Senate District 22

Democratic CandidatesRepublican Candidates
Jordan GensoMike Detmer
Lana L. Theis
Screenshot of election results for State Senate District 22. Democratic primary winner Jordan Genso ran unopposed receiving 18,345 votes, or 100 percent of the Democratic vote. There were 18,245 Democratic Party votes. In the Republican primary, candidate Lana L. Theis won with 23,576 votes, or 57.89 percent of the Republican vote. Lone opponent Mike Detmer received 17,152 votes, or 42.11 percent of the Republican vote. There were 40,728 total Republican Party votes. Total votes cast overall for four of five reporting counties was 59,073.
Screenshot
/
Michigan Department of State

State Senate District 28

Democratic CandidatesRepublican Candidates
Muhammad Salman RaisMadhu Anderson
Sam SinghDaylen W. Howard
Screenshot of election results for State Senate District 28. Democratic primary winner Sam Singh received 25,263 votes, or 89.41 percent of the Democratic vote. Lone opponent Salman Muhammad Rais received 2,993 votes, or 10.59 percent of the Democratic vote. There were 28,256 total Democratic Party votes. In the Republican primary, candidate Daylen W. Howard won the race with 13,275 votes, or 58.25 percent of the Republican vote. Lone opponent Madhu Anderson received 9,516 votes, or 41.75 percent of the Republican vote. There were 22,791 total Republican Party votes. Total votes cast overall for three of three reporting counties was 51,047.
Screenshot
/
Michigan Department of State

State House

State House District 74

Democratic CandidatesRepublican Candidates
Kara HopeJennifer Sokol
Albert L. Kelley Jr.
Carlee Knott
Screenshot of election results for State House District 74. Democratic primary winner Kara Hope received 8,058 votes, or 72.67 percent of the Democratic vote. Hope ran against two opponents. Carlee Knott received 1,926 votes, or 17.37 percent of the Democratic vote. Albert L. Kelley Jr. received 1,104 votes or 9.96 percent of the Democratic vote. There were 11,088 total Democratic Party votes. In the Republican Primary, Jennifer Sokol ran unopposed receiving 4,281 votes, or 100 percent of the Republican vote. There were 4,281 total Republican Party votes. Total votes cast overall for one of one reporting counties was 15,396.
Screenshot
/
Michigan Department of State

State House District 75

Democratic CandidatesRepublican Candidates
Don L. KeskeyChris Stewart
Emily Stivers
Penelope Tsernoglou
Screenshot of election results for State House District 75. Democratic primary winner Penelope Tsernoglou received 6,791 votes, or 53.76 percent of the Democratic vote. Tsernoglou ran against two opponents. Emily Stivers received 4,995 votes, or 39.54 percent of the Democratic vote. Don L. Keskey received 846 votes, or 6.7 percent of the Democratic vote. There were 12,632 total Democratic Party votes. In the Republican primary, Chris Stewart ran unopposed receiving 6,498 votes or 100 percent of the Republican vote. There were 6,498 total Republican Party votes. Total votes cast overall for three of three reporting counties was 19,130.
Screenshot
/
Michigan Department of State

State House District 77

Democratic CandidatesRepublican Candidates
Logan ByrneJohn J. Magoola
Emily Dievendorf
Jon Horford
Screenshot of election results for State House District 77. Democratic primary winner Emily Dievendorf narrowly won with 4,547 votes, or 41.24 percent of the Democratic vote. Dievendorf ran against two opponents. Jon Horford received 4,522 votes, or 41.01 percent of the Democratic vote. Logan Byrne received 1,958 votes, or 17.76 percent of the Democratic vote. There were 11,027 total Democratic Party votes. Republican primary winner John J. Magoola ran unopposed receiving 5,491 votes, or 100 percent of the Republican vote. There were 5,491 total Republican Party votes. Total votes cast overall for three of three reporting counties was 16,518.
Screenshot
/
Michigan Department of State

State House District 78

Democratic CandidatesRepublican Candidates
Leah M. GrovesChristine E. Barnes
Ben Geiger
Gina Johnsen
Screenshot of election results for State House District 78. Democratic primary winner Leah M. Groves ran unopposed receiving 4,436 votes, or 100 percent of the Democratic vote. There were 4,436 total Democratic Party votes. In the Republican primary, Gina Johnsen won with 6,099 votes or 45.38 percent of the Republican vote. Johnsen ran against two opponents. Ben Geiger received 4,041 votes or 30.06 percent of the Republican vote. Christine E. Barnes received 3,301 votes, or 24.56 percent of the Republican vote. There were 13,441 total Republican Party votes. Total votes cast overall for four of four reporting counties was 17,877
Screenshot
/
Michigan Department of State

WKAR News Election 2022Michigan House of RepresentativesMichigan SenateLansing Area
Karel Vega
As managing editor, Karel Vega supervises news reporters and hosts of news programming, and is responsible for the planning and editing of WKAR's news content.
