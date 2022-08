Mid-Michigan county commissioner races: Who will be on the Nov. ballot?

There were several contested mid-Michigan county commissioner races on the Aug. 2 ballot.

See below which candidates will advance to the general election on Nov. 8, according to figures posted by county clerks as of 1 a.m. Wednesday. Results are unofficial until they're certified by boards of canvassers.

Candidates advancing are in bold.

*Candidates in uncontested primary races are not shown.

Ingham County Board of Commissioners

5th District

Democratic Candidates Republican Candidates Manuel Delgado Jr. Clinton Tarver Myles Johnson

7th District

Democratic Candidates Republican Candidates Thomas Morgan Belinda Fitzpatrick Jim Schmidt

13th District

Democratic Candidates Republican Candidates Graham Diedrich Paul Adams Lello Amy Salisbury

15th District

Democratic Candidates Republican Candidates Jordan Davis Monica Schafer Brooke Locke

Jackson County Commissioners

District 1

Democratic Candidates Republican Candidates Tony Bair Tammy Bates

District 3

Democratic Candidates Republican Candidates Scott Aughney Corey W. Kennedy

District 7

Democratic Candidates Republican Candidates John Willis Jeromy Alexander Caleb Blondke

District 8

Democratic Candidates Republican Candidates Peter Bormuth Darius Williams

Eaton County Board of Commissioners

District 7

Democratic Candidates Republican Candidates Mark Mudry Mike Atayan Clay P. Cornelius

District 9

Democratic Candidates Republican Candidates Brian Droscha Raymond Morofsky

District 11

Democratic Candidates Republican Candidates Scott Hansen Wayne Ridge

District 12

Democratic Candidates Republican Candidates Karen Miller Brian Lautzenheiser Bruce Lindsey

District 15

Democratic Candidates Republican Candidates Barbara Ann Rogers Vincent Vyvyan