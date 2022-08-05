© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Voters Not Politicians setting sights on GOP election deniers

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published August 5, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT
Brody Hall East Lansing Election Day voting booth
Sarah Lehr
/
WKAR News
A privacy screen for voters at Brody Hall on Michigan State University is pictured on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

The campaign that created a state independent redistricting commission is focusing now on the November races for public office. Voters Not Politicians’ political action committee plans to oppose candidates who are election deniers.

Jamie Lyons-Eddy with Voters Not Politicians said the Voters Action Committee will choose candidates based on answers to a questionnaire, candidates’ public statements and elected officials’ voting records.

“This is about making sure that election deniers don’t represent us in Lansing,” she told Michigan Public Radio. “You know, whether that’s at the state legislative level or statewide office.”

Victors in Tuesday’s primaries include candidates who’ve shared the disproven claim the 2020 election was stolen.

“There are candidates who are running in Michigan right now who are signaling they don’t accept the results of past elections and are signaling they won’t accept the results of future elections,” said Lyons-Eddy, “and we can’t allow those candidates to take power away from voters.”

The committee will not make direct candidate donations, but Lyons-Eddy said it will send mailers and run online ads. Its volunteer network collected enough petition signatures to put a proposed amendment on the 2018 ballot, and she said many of those people will go door-to-door in targeted districts.

Tags

WKAR News Election 2022
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE