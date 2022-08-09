© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published August 9, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule.

She said all of her close contacts from Monday will be notified.

Whitmer said she is grateful for the support of her family and staff, as well as the vaccine for “offering robust protection against the virus.”

Whitmer said she is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. She encouraged fellow Michiganders to get vaccinated and boosted.

COVID-19Coronavirus in Michigan
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
