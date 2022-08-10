Lansing School Districts makes masks optional for fall 2022 semester

The Lansing School District is ditching its mask mandate for all students and staff. Last year, masks were required in every school in the district regardless of vaccination status. But as COVID-19 numbers have waned, school officials in the district are making face coverings optional for now.

Susan Wheeler, a nurse in the district who heads the COVID coordination team, says if a student or staff member tests positive for the virus, they will have to stay home for five days.

“If they have no fever for 24 hours, their symptoms are either resolved or close to resolved, significantly improved we say, and then they are able to mask for day six through 10," she said.

While masks will not be required if a close contact infection is suspected, Wheeler says the district will continue to implement mitigation strategies to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

"We have enhanced our ventilation system, we have enhanced our cleaning systems, we keep students three to six feet whenever feasible. We have added handwashing stations, just as an example of the many, many layers that we have," she said.

The district also plans to provide COVID tests, masks and vaccines to those who may want them.

“We are partnering with the Ingham County Health Department. We're offering some mobile vaccine clinics throughout the year and we'll have several of them in the first week of school and then throughout the fall," she added.

Wheeler says vaccines will be always available at Eastern and Sexton high schools.