WKAR News

New Lansing LGBTQIA nonprofit invites Lansing residents to celebrate inaugural Pride event

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published August 12, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT
pride
Daniel James
/
Unsplash

A new LGBTQ+ organization in Lansing is inviting community members to attend its inaugural celebration this weekend.

Lansing Pride, which works to uplift the area's LGBTQIA community, is hosting its first family friendly event celebrating queer folks this weekend.

Patrick Monroe, communications coordinator for Lansing Pride, says the gathering is completely free and will feature live music and performances, as well as food from local vendors.

“We also have, of course, drag queen performances by Delicious. Of course, Mia Cole, B Spectacular, Prince Marcellus and an array of a whole lot more entertainers," Monroe said.

The first 250 attendees who donate will receive a special one of a kind item, according to Monroe.

"The first 250 donations at the door will receive a commemorative inaugural Lansing Pride pin," he said.

The event begins Saturday at 1p.m. along Turner Street in Old Town.

Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
