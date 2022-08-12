Novavax COVID-19 vaccine available for Michiganders 18 and over

A new COVID-19 vaccine option is now available for Michigan adults. The state health department announced Thursday, it has a limited supply of Novavax shots.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization to the Novavax vaccine last month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have also endorsed the shot.

Unlike the Pzfizer and Moderna vaccines, Novavax does not use mRNA to inoculate people against the coronavirus.

Instead, the shot uses a nanoparticle containing the outside protein of the virus to stimulate the immune system to produce antibodies and T cell responses.

This type of vaccine technology is more traditional and has been used to protect against diseases like hepatitis B and shingles.

In a release, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said having multiple types of vaccine offers more options and flexibility for people to protect against COVID.

“COVID-19 vaccines remain our best defense against the virus, helping prevent serious illness and death. We continue to urge Michiganders who have not yet been vaccinated to get the vaccine as soon as possible,” she said.

Currently, those who receive the Novavax vaccine through a two-dose schedule cannot receive a booster from any other COVID vaccine. Because of a limited supply of 100,000 doses, the health department said not every provider in the state is expected to administer the jab.

More than 6.7 million Michiganders ages 5 and up have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state health department.

Information on where the Novavax shot is available can be found at vaccines.gov