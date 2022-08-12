© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine available for Michiganders 18 and over

WKAR Public Media | By Melorie Begay
Published August 12, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT
Closeup of a gloved hand holding a small glass vaccine bottle while contents are being extracted with a synringe.
KitzD66
/
Pixabay License
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced they have acquired a limited supply of 100,000 doses of the newly authorized Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, bringing more options to residents.

A new COVID-19 vaccine option is now available for Michigan adults. The state health department announced Thursday, it has a limited supply of Novavax shots.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization to the Novavax vaccine last month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have also endorsed the shot.

Unlike the Pzfizer and Moderna vaccines, Novavax does not use mRNA to inoculate people against the coronavirus.

Instead, the shot uses a nanoparticle containing the outside protein of the virus to stimulate the immune system to produce antibodies and T cell responses.

This type of vaccine technology is more traditional and has been used to protect against diseases like hepatitis B and shingles.

In a release, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said having multiple types of vaccine offers more options and flexibility for people to protect against COVID.

“COVID-19 vaccines remain our best defense against the virus, helping prevent serious illness and death. We continue to urge Michiganders who have not yet been vaccinated to get the vaccine as soon as possible,” she said.

Currently, those who receive the Novavax vaccine through a two-dose schedule cannot receive a booster from any other COVID vaccine. Because of a limited supply of 100,000 doses, the health department said not every provider in the state is expected to administer the jab.

More than 6.7 million Michiganders ages 5 and up have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state health department.

Information on where the Novavax shot is available can be found at vaccines.gov

Tags

WKAR News COVID-19Coronavirus in Michigan
Melorie Begay
Melorie Begay is WKAR-FM's weekend host and a general assignment reporter.
See stories by Melorie Begay
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE