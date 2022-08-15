Democrats push Republicans on Social Security as program turns 87

Michigan Democrats brought the fight over Social Security to the state GOP headquarters Friday ahead of the federal benefit program turning 87 this weekend.

The Democrats accuse Republicans of trying to weaken the system that serves over two million state residents.

State Representative Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Twp) said GOP-proposed tax cuts would cause more harm than good.

“Not one of the people who are suggesting that we eliminate the income tax are talking about ways to replace the billions of dollars that runs the myriad of programs in the state,” she said.

Brixie and other Democrats are pointing to a plan from a group of congressional Republicans suggesting changing the benefit formula for new retirees and the retirement age.

Retired Judge Peter Houk also spoke Friday morning outside of the state Republican Party headquarters.

He said he worries some ideas floated around Congress like privatizing Social Security benefits would put retirees in the hands of the stock market.

“We can’t take that type of chance with seniors who can’t count on saying, ‘Well the stock market will go back up next year.’ Because they don’t have next year,” Houk said.

The Michigan Republican Party maintains “there is no stomach” to gut social security.

Party spokesperson Gustavo Portela is dismissing the concerns as an election ploy.

“It is Republicans who have worked extremely hard to deliver gas relief, to deliver all sorts of tax relief in allowing seniors in this country, in the state specifically to keep more of what they earned,” Portela said.

