MSU Broad College of Business dean resigns

The dean of Michigan State University’s Broad College of Business has resigned.

University spokesperson Emily Guerrant describes Sanjay Gupta’s resignation as prompted by both a failure of leadership and a failure to report a situation involving a member of his leadership team.

Guerrant says she is not at liberty to disclose more.

“The investigation itself is ongoing,” she explained. “And I need to respect the process and the details of the people involved in that situation.”

Gupta retains tenure rights and could go back to teaching.

“He was in the classroom for 15 to 20 years before being a dean, and we have no concerns about him returning to that role,” Guerrant added.

Judith Whipple has been appointed interim dean. She currently is the college’s interim associate dean for faculty and doctoral programs, and a professor in logistics and supply chain management.

Her appointment will go before the board of trustees next month.