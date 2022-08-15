© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Section of Kalamazoo Street in Lansing Township to remain closed all week

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published August 15, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT
Kalamazoo Street beneath the US-127 overpass west of the Michigan State University campus will remain closed this week.

A section of Kalamazoo Street in Lansing Township will remain closed through the end of this week for additional unplanned work.

The Ingham County Road Department says Kalamazoo Street beneath the U.S.-127 overpass just west of the Michigan State University campus will stay closed for additional utility and storm sewer work.

That section lies between South Homer and South Howard Streets, both of which will remain open to traffic.

Access to local businesses on both east and westbound Kalamazoo is still clear, but Kalamazoo is closed at South Clippert.

The Kalamazoo Street project involves resurfacing and a water main repair.

