WKAR News

CATA will offer free rides to clerk's offices in weeks before election

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published August 18, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT
CATA Bus Photo
David Shane
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Free bus rides will begin October 25th.

The Capital Area Transportation Authority has long offered free rides to polling places on election day. This year, CATA will extend access to free transportation to include the two weeks leading up to November's general election.

The CATA Board of Directors has approved offering free rides for persons going to their local clerk’s office to register to vote or to cast a ballot, starting October 25.

Under state law, eligible individuals who need to register to vote must do so in person during the 14 days leading up to an election.

CATA board chairman Nathan Triplett says the process will be easy.

“If someone wants to book a paratransit ride or hop on to one of our line haul routes to get to the clerk’s office to be able to register, they’ll just do so as they would normally and indicate to the driver that they’re doing it for the purpose of registering to vote or casting their ballot,” Triplett explained.

Triplett adds that no identification will be required.

CATA will also host ballot drop boxes at their transportation centers in downtown Lansing and on the MSU campus, along with the CATA administrative offices in South Lansing.

Election 2022
Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
