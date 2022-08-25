Avelo Airlines adds a second destination from Lansing airport: Ft. Myers, Florida

After announcing twice-weekly non-stop flights from Lansing to Orlando a month ago, Avelo Airlines is expanding its offerings to mid-Michigan travelers. Later this year, the airline will also offer flights to Ft. Myers, Florida.

Avelo spokesman Jim Olson said at a Thursday press conference it would be an understatement to say the airline is pleased by early bookings for flights to Orlando from the Capital Region International Airport.

To launch the Ft. Myers route, he says Avelo will sell tickets for $79 each way. Those flights must be booked by midnight on Tuesday, August 30th for travel through April 2023.

Olson adds both routes are nonstops, and the planes will be similar to those used for the Orlando flights.

“We’ll be the only airline flying out of Capital Regional Airport with mainline, large 737 aircraft versus the smaller regional aircraft that probably you’re more familiar with," he said.

The Ft. Myers flights will be on Mondays and Fridays. The Orlando flights are on Sundays and Thursdays.

Avelo is also adding flights to Ft. Myers from Kalamazoo.

