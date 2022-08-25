© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Avelo Airlines adds a second destination from Lansing airport: Ft. Myers, Florida

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published August 25, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT
Jim Olson and Nicole Noll-Williams speak at a podium at the Capital Region International Airport, a sign next to them reads "Hello Avelo! fly NONSTOP to Ft. Myers"
Scott Pohl
/
WKAR-MSU
Avelo Airlines spokesman Jim Olson (L) listens as Capital Region International Airport president and CEO Nicole Noll-Williams speaks at a Thursday press conference.

After announcing twice-weekly non-stop flights from Lansing to Orlando a month ago, Avelo Airlines is expanding its offerings to mid-Michigan travelers. Later this year, the airline will also offer flights to Ft. Myers, Florida.

Avelo spokesman Jim Olson said at a Thursday press conference it would be an understatement to say the airline is pleased by early bookings for flights to Orlando from the Capital Region International Airport.

To launch the Ft. Myers route, he says Avelo will sell tickets for $79 each way. Those flights must be booked by midnight on Tuesday, August 30th for travel through April 2023.

Olson adds both routes are nonstops, and the planes will be similar to those used for the Orlando flights.

“We’ll be the only airline flying out of Capital Regional Airport with mainline, large 737 aircraft versus the smaller regional aircraft that probably you’re more familiar with," he said.

The Ft. Myers flights will be on Mondays and Fridays. The Orlando flights are on Sundays and Thursdays.

Avelo is also adding flights to Ft. Myers from Kalamazoo.

Tags

WKAR News Capital Region International AirportAvelo Airlines
Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
See stories by Scott Pohl
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE