Democrats nominate Knake Jefferson, Denno for MSU trustee positions

Michigan Democrats have finalized their two choices for the Michigan State University Board of Trustees race in November.

Incumbent Renee Knake Jefferson received one of the Democratic party nominations for the MSU board. She has served since Gov. Whitmer appointed her to fill a vacancy in 2019. Her term runs out on January 1st, and she’s hoping to win a full eight-year term.

After her appointment, Knake Jefferson reviewed more than 10,000 pages of documents related to the Larry Nassar scandal. She touts her work with the administration to replace executive-level administrators at MSU.

Dennis Denno is the other Democratic nominee. He runs a research firm that does political polling and campaign consulting work. He also is a civilian researcher for the Lansing Police Department cold case homicide unit.

Denno was nominated for a seat on the board in 2010 but lost the election.