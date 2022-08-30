© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

MSU international programs get $9 million in federal grants

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published August 30, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT
Michigan State University Sign
Amanda Barberena
/
WKAR-MSU

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Michigan State University nearly $9 million in grants to support international education.

The four-year grants are targeted to MSU’s programs like the African and Asian Studies Centers.

MSU Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies Director Laurie Medina says the grants acknowledge the university’s long-standing commitment to international studies.

“As well as the ongoing commitment of the president, the provost and deans across the colleges to continue to strengthen MSU’s international engagements,” Medina said.

The Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies gets almost $2 million in federal funding. Medina says among other things, the grant money will support study abroad programs.

There will also be additional language programs for less-commonly taught languages.

"For Latin America, those languages include Portuguese and Indigenous languages of the Americas, ” she added.

Along with those language offerings on campus, Medina says her center will be able to increase outreach to help K-12 and community college faculty in the region.

The African Studies Center got the biggest portion, $2.6 million. The Asian Studies Center grant is for $2.3 million.

The grants also include $1.2 million for the International Business Center in MSU’s Broad College of Business.

MSU has more than 4,500 international students, served by 30 different centers, units, and offices.

Tags

WKAR News Michigan State University
Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
See stories by Scott Pohl
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE