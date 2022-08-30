Park service seeking information on ‘illegal diversion’ of Platte River

The National Park Service is asking for the public’s help in determining who changed the flow of the Platte River at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

The Platte River used to drain into Lake Michigan parallel to a sandbar. Now, the river channel cuts right through the sandbar into the lake.

Scott Tucker is a superintendent with the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. He said investigators know this diversion was human-caused, but are still trying to determine what happened.

“We’re continuing our natural resource assessment, as well as our law enforcement piece to figure out the details and what the impacts are,” he said.

Tucker said the National Park Service is taking tips from people who might have seen something at the mouth of the river on Aug. 14-15.

Information can be shared by text or call to the Park Service's anonymous tip line at 888-653-0009, or online.