MI launches statewide housing partnership, offers grants for communities including Lansing

The state of Michigan is offering more than $83 million in grants to 22 communities to bolster their economic revitalization efforts. One of those projects is in Lansing.

The Capital Area Housing Partnership will use its state funding to refurbish the former Walter L. French school at South Cedar Street and Mount Hope Avenue.

The nearly century-old building will include 76 residential units, commercial office space and a childcare center.

Speaking in Lansing, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist also announced the creation of a new statewide housing partnership to expand housing availability.

“Access to affordable housing is one of the most important issues facing Michiganders, and Governor Gretchen Whitmer and I have worked to prioritize our investments in housing, because we see in every community that we need more,” Gilchrist said.

Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO Quentin Messer says people want a sense of place, and that drives economic growth.

“You have to have housing, you have to have amenities; public spaces, public theaters. Things of that nature,” Messer said. “Finally, we really want to make sure that we have beautiful places. If we learned anything through the tragedy of the pandemic, (it) was the need to spend more time outdoors.”

The funding is part of the Michigan Revitalization and Placemaking program.

