MSU President Stanley's future remains unsettled following removal of business college dean

Answers have not been forthcoming about the future of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. amid reports the Board of Trustees will fire him if he doesn’t resign.

Stanley is under fire over his approval of Provost Teresa Woodruff’s move last month to oust the dean of the Broad College of Business, Sanjay Gupta.

A university spokesperson initially described Gupta’s departure as a resignation prompted by a failure to report misconduct. The board later hired an outside counsel to investigate the administration’s handling of the issue.

The Detroit Free Press, citing anonymous sources, reported Sunday the board has given Stanley until Tuesday to resign or face being fired.

MSU spokesperson Emily Guerrant says in a statement to WKAR that the most accurate way to depict the current situation is that the Board of Trustees and Stanley are currently discussing his contract with the university.

"There is not a looming deadline by which a decision has to be made or these discussions need to wrap up. It’s on-going," Guerrant said.

Leaders of the MSU Faculty Senate have expressed concern about forcing out a third president in four years behind closed doors. The current and two former presidents of MSU’s Council of Graduate Students are also calling for a full accounting of the board’s actions.

Both Stanley and Woodruff are scheduled to speak at a special meeting of the Faculty Senate Tuesday evening.

Requests for comment from WKAR to speak with Board of Trustees Chairperson Dianne Byrum or MSU's faculty senate have gone unanswered as of Monday afternoon. The president of the Council of Graduate Students has declined to comment.

