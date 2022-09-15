Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

You all know I'm a car guy.



Today I visited the Detroit Auto Show and saw firsthand the electric vehicles that give me so many reasons to be optimistic about our future. pic.twitter.com/Zlddr6B3RM — President Biden (@POTUS) September 14, 2022

President Joe Biden spent a good portion of his day Wednesday showcasing his administration’s efforts to promote electric vehicles at the Detroit auto show.

Biden is a self-proclaimed “car guy” who owns a 1967 Corvette Stingray. He got behind the wheel of a new Corvette at the show amid jokes that he might drive it back to Washington.

But he journeyed to the auto show mostly to highlight the new climate, tax and health care law that offers tax incentives for buying electric vehicles.

He announced approval of the first $900 million in infrastructure money to build EV chargers across 53,000 miles of the national highway system.