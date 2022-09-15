© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published September 15, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT
President Joe Biden in an SUV on the show floor of the Detroit auto show
Courtesy
/
The White House
North American International Auto Show in Detroit returned after a pandemic-related absence for several years.

President Joe Biden spent a good portion of his day Wednesday showcasing his administration’s efforts to promote electric vehicles at the Detroit auto show.

Biden is a self-proclaimed “car guy” who owns a 1967 Corvette Stingray. He got behind the wheel of a new Corvette at the show amid jokes that he might drive it back to Washington.

But he journeyed to the auto show mostly to highlight the new climate, tax and health care law that offers tax incentives for buying electric vehicles.

He announced approval of the first $900 million in infrastructure money to build EV chargers across 53,000 miles of the national highway system.

Tags

WKAR News President Joe BidenDetroit Auto ShowElectric Vehicles
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE