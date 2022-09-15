City of Lansing hosts Mexican Independence Day celebration

The city of Lansing is honoring Mexican Independence Day this Friday. The event is part of the city’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations.

The city will host food and entertainment downtown at City Hall.

Mexican Independence Day celebrates the beginning of the independence movement for the country which began with Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, also known as Father Hidalgo on Sept. 16, 1810. The day also commemorates the day Spain withdrew and Mexico officially became an independent country on Aug. 24, 1821.

Ingham County Commissioner Robert Peña says celebrating the holiday offers Mexican-Americans a chance to honor their histories.

“It anchors you, if you’re anchored in the past, it just propels you into the future wherever you’re going to go,” Peña said.

Peña adds the day also honors those who died during the war in pursuit of independence.

“Sometimes, we have a great big celebration, and we forget that our freedoms and our culture, not just Mexican-Americans, everybody’s freedoms and cultures, people fought for that,” Peña said.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said he’s excited to hold the event and showcase the city's diversity.

“You know not just of the Hispanic folks but of the whole city honoring the different cultures that we have here,” Schor said. “It’s a learning experience. It’s a chance for people to learn more about Mexican Independence Day.”

Both Schor and Peña will give speeches during the event. Other speakers include Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, city councilmember Peter Spadafore, 54-A District Court Judge Tony Flores and Guillermo Lopez from the Lansing School Board.

The celebration starts at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at City Hall in Downtown Lansing.