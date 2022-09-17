Judge signs off on fund for U-Michigan doctor's victims

A judge has approved a fund for more than 1,000 people who said they were sexually assaulted by a University of Michigan doctor.

The order allows victims to start collecting a portion of a $490 million settlement negotiated with the school.

Robert Anderson died in 2008 after working at the university for nearly 40 years. He was director of the campus Health Service and a physician for multiple sports teams, including football.

Former athletes, students and others who had no connection to the university said they were molested by Anderson during routine physicals or other visits.

The settlement was announced in January, but the final details took months to wrap up.