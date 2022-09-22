© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
City of Lansing releases draft climate sustainability plan

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published September 22, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT
BWL DEP.jpg
Kevin Lavery
/
WKAR
Attendees gather for the grand opening of the Lansing Board of Water and Light's new Delta Energy Park.

The City of Lansing is rolling out a draft action plan to reduce its carbon footprint. 

The plan represents the city’s largest effort to date to mitigate its impact on climate change.

It calls for a 59% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light is leading the effort with a variety of clean energy initiatives.

City sustainability manager Lori Welch says residents and other businesses will be asked to do their part too.

“And it’s also going to take working with everybody in the community to reduce building energy use, to increase electrification of appliances and vehicles, et cetera,” Welch said. “There’s a lot of different components to us being able to reach that goal.”

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says the BWL has many programs to help consumers reduce their carbon footprint.

“They have options to buy renewable power, they get discounts when they use power at night; there are options you can get now from the federal government where you can get discounts for buying electric cars,” Schor said. “So there’s lots of different incentives to be energy efficient.”

Lansing's draft sustainability action plan can be found at the city’s website.

A series of four public forums will begin in late September and end by November 1.

