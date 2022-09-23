© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Doctors ask MI Supreme Court to rule on Whitmer abortion question

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published September 23, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT
stethoscope-2359757_1280.jpg
Creative Commons
/
Creative Commons

A group of more than 500 physicians filed an amicus brief Wednesday with the Michigan Supreme Court. The Committee to Protect Health Care is trying to nudge the court to grant a request from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who wants the court to rule abortion rights are constitutionally safeguarded and a 1931 abortion ban that threatens providers with felony charges is null and void.

Dr. Rossana DeGrood said the 1931 law is vague and outdated.

“Doctors are in the dark about the potential legal consequences if Michigan law enforcement, a prosecutor or a court disagrees with our professional medical judgment,” she said during an online news conference.

Abortion remains legal in Michigan under a lower court ruling that bars enforcement of the 1931 ban, but the doctors say only the Supreme Court can bring clarity on its constitutionality without further litigation or waiting on the results of an abortion rights proposal on the November ballot.

“Any regulation of medical care, which includes abortion, should have a scientific justification and prioritize protecting patients’ health, which this 1931 law doesn’t do in 2022,” said family Doctor Farhan Bhatti.

The doctors filed the amicus brief as an interested party in the Whitmer case.

The Michigan Supreme Court has not given any indication of whether it plans to make a ruling or when.

Tags
WKAR News abortionRoe v. Wade
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE