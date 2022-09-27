CATA will end its bus service in Frandor Shopping Center beginning next month

The Capital Area Transportation Authority will no longer be making stops inside of Lansing’s Frandor Shopping Center. The mall’s management cites safety concerns at bus shelters.

CATA has received a termination of contract letter from the company that owns the Frandor Shopping Center.

In an email statement, Corr Commercial Real Estate President Patrick Corr says the company has been experiencing issues with public intoxication, aggressive panhandling and public urination near the two bus stops at the center of Frandor.

"We have a fiduciary obligation to our Tenants, customers/employees of the shopping center, provide a safe environment and safe passage to their destination, and to mitigate the issue. These are life-safety issues that cannot be ignored," Corr wrote in the email.

CATA spokesperson Lolo Robinson says the bus service is concerned about the removal of the stops.

“Primarily the negative impact it could have on our riders, specifically seniors and persons with disabilities," Robinson said. "There are are no sidewalks leading into that Frandor property and no crosswalks on Michigan, which presented quite a few safety concerns for us."

Robinson says they've attempted to reach an agreement with Corr but have been unsuccessful.

"We felt a sense of urgency in terms of communicating to him that the issue of homelessness is a community concern and that we would like him to return to the table with the community to come up with solutions, but really to no avail," she said.

CATA will continue serving the bus stops around Frandor's perimeter and Spec-Tran service will still be available to make stops inside the shopping center. Spec-Tran is CATA’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) service for people unable to use its fixed-route system. A one way ride on Spec-Tran costs $2.50, while a one way regular fare ticket on CATA's fixed service route cots $1.25.

Robinson says more than 200 riders per day will be affected by the removal of bus service at Frandor.

"There are many services that are viable and vital to the survival of many of the residents, including grocery, pharmacies, food resources, lots of different services that enhance everyday life for the people who utilize them," she said. "And denying access to seniors and people with disabilities is a grave concern."

Corr says in the last 12 months the mall's tenants have called the Lansing Police more than 150 times with concerns.

"When called, the police do not always remove them from the property for the above referenced incidents," he stated in his email. "Also, when violators find out LPD won’t remove them, it emboldens them and word spreads. Usually, the police just let someone get on the bus….and they sometimes return the same day by bus."

As of Tuesday evening, the Lansing Police Department has not responded to a request for comment.

The last day of service at the central Frandor stops is October 16.

