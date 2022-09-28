© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Dixon: Schools are teaching elementary schoolers sex-related content

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published September 28, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT
tudor dixon
Courtesy
/
Tudor Dixon for Governor

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon said Tuesday that some teachers in Michigan are exposing young students to inappropriate sexual education materials, and called for new, unspecified restrictions to stop that from happening.

But Dixon, who is trailing badly in both polls and fundraising, also offered no instances of teachers or other school personnel sharing inappropriate materials with younger students. Neither did she give any any specific remedy other than to work with the Legislature to ban curriculum that deals with sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten through the third grade.

“Parents deserve to know that their tax dollars aren’t being used to indoctrinate their children with radical sex and gender ideas before they’re even old enough to know what sex is,” she told a gathering in front of the state Capitol.

An EPIC-MRA poll conducted for The Detroit Free Press that was released Thursday that showed undecided voters shifting to Whitmer, and that abortion and the economy were the top issues.

With the election six weeks away, Dixon has been trying to move the discussion away from reproductive rights as ads supporting Whitmer have pounded the GOP nominee on her opposition to abortion, including in cases of rape or incest.

The Whitmer campaign did not respond to a request for comment on the Dixon event.

Tags
WKAR News Election 2022Tudor Dixon
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
WKAR News coverage is made possible by supporters who value fact-based journalism. During the Fall Radio Fundraiser, you can help ensure more trustworthy reporting all year long for as little as $7 a month. DONATE NOW to do your part now to fund more local and national stories. Thank you.
DONATE