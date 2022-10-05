Civil rights attorney appointed to East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission

A Michigan civil rights attorney has been appointed to the East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission.

Attorney Jamie White is the newest member of the commission. The group was formed in the summer of 2021 to address racial inequities in policing.

The commission recently urged Attorney General Dana Nessel to drop charges against a man shot by East Lansing police outside a Meijer in April.

White says he’s looking forward to being a bridge between the community and the East Lansing Police Department.

“To create some oversight so that policies and procedures that are already in place are followed, and hopefully provide guidance when those policies and procedures need to be modified," he said.

In a press release East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon said White is the ideal candidate for the commission.

“Time and time again, he has shown a sincere enthusiasm for volunteering, taking on hard work and bringing his considerable legal know-how to the betterment of the East Lansing community," Bacon said.

White’s appointment fills the vacancy left by commissioner Benjamin Hughes, who announced his resignation last month due to time constraints. In the upcoming months, the board intends to review police practices and make updates as necessary.

