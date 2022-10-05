© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Civil rights attorney appointed to East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published October 5, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT
Attorney Jamie White is dressed in a black suit jacket. He has a red tie on. He has light brown skin and light colored eyes. He is seeing smiling in the headshot.
Courtesy
/
Jamie White
Attorney Jamie White

A Michigan civil rights attorney has been appointed to the East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission.

Attorney Jamie White is the newest member of the commission. The group was formed in the summer of 2021 to address racial inequities in policing.

The commission recently urged Attorney General Dana Nessel to drop charges against a man shot by East Lansing police outside a Meijer in April.

White says he’s looking forward to being a bridge between the community and the East Lansing Police Department.

“To create some oversight so that policies and procedures that are already in place are followed, and hopefully provide guidance when those policies and procedures need to be modified," he said.

In a press release East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon said White is the ideal candidate for the commission.

“Time and time again, he has shown a sincere enthusiasm for volunteering, taking on hard work and bringing his considerable legal know-how to the betterment of the East Lansing community," Bacon said.

White’s appointment fills the vacancy left by commissioner Benjamin Hughes, who announced his resignation last month due to time constraints. In the upcoming months, the board intends to review police practices and make updates as necessary.

Tags
WKAR News East Lansing Independent Police Oversight CommissionEast Lansing
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
WKAR News coverage is made possible by supporters who value fact-based journalism. During the Fall Radio Fundraiser, you can help ensure more trustworthy reporting all year long for as little as $7 a month. DONATE NOW to do your part now to fund more local and national stories. Thank you.
DONATE