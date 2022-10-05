More than 1.5 million voters in Michigan request absentee ballots for upcoming election

The Michigan Secretary of State’s office says with five weeks to go before the Nov. 8 election, more than one and a half million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots.

The number of requested absentee ballots has already surpassed the number of absentee ballots cast during the 2018 general election, which was 1.16 million according to the Secretary of State.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum said the increase of absentee ballots will continue to grow due to no-reason absentee voting.

“Now, voters do not need to provide a reason to request an absentee ballot,” Byrum said.

Ingham County alone has mailed more than 51,000 absentee ballots, Byrum said. She adds that’s nearly 25% of the county's registered voters.

Voters can submit their application by mail, online, or in person through their local clerk’s office, and track their status online.

“Keep it in mind for mailing ballots back, they should not wait any more than two weeks before election day,” Byrum said.

Byrum adds to make sure to have significant postage on the envelope, along with signing and dating where necessary.

In-person voting is also available on election day at designated polling places from 7 a.m to 8 p.m.