East Lansing city clerk opens rotating satellite office for voters on MSU campus

With less than a month to go until the midterm elections, the East Lansing city clerk is establishing a satellite office on the Michigan State University campus to make voting easier for students.

Election officials and university administrators gathered Monday to open the satellite clerk’s office on campus.

It’s currently located at the Student Services Building, but the office will rotate around campus each week to reach more voters. University administrators and election officials call it a “one-stop shop” for residents to register to vote as well as to pick up or submit an absentee ballot.

East Lansing City Clerk Jennifer Shuster says her staff hopes to attract students and help answer any questions they might have about voting.

“Not only are we focused on making voting accessible for all voters in East Lansing, we want students to feel comfortable with the voting process,” Shuster said.

Courtesy / City of East Lansing MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. submits his absentee ballot at the satellite clerk's office.

MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. cast his ballot at the satellite office on Monday. He says the site will help students to fulfill their civic duty.

“This increases accessibility and makes it easier for students to participate in the upcoming election and take action on issues they care about by casting their votes,” Stanley said.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson also attended and spoke at the opening of the satellite office.

In the coming weeks, the office will shift to the MSU Library, the IM Sports East building and Brody Hall. The general election is on Nov. 8.

