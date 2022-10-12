© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Threat against McDonald Middle School linked to student

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published October 12, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT
McDonald Middle School in East Lansing was shut down early Tuesday after the discovery of threatening social media posts against the school.

School officials in East Lansing say they’re working with local law enforcement to investigate Tuesday’s threat made against McDonald Middle School.

McDonald Middle School was shut down early Tuesday after the discovery of threatening social media posts against the school.

In an email, East Lansing superintendent Dori Leyko said the posts indicated the person threatened “to follow students to and from school and to shoot up the school.”

It was initially believed the person was an adult male.

However, officials later linked the posts to the social media account of a McDonald Middle School student.

It’s believed the student posed as an angry father seeking retaliation for alleged bullying.

The school reopened for classes Wednesday.

The East Lansing school district and law enforcement are in contact with the student’s family, and counselors and social workers were made available for McDonald students.

The investigation is ongoing.

WKAR News
Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
