East Lansing wraps up federal fair housing choice report

The City of East Lansing is wrapping up a federal housing report aimed at equitable housing choices.

The “Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice” report is a requirement to receive funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It looks at how policies, practices and procedures impact an individual’s housing choice.

East Lansing Community and Economic Development Specialist Matt Apostle said the city hasn’t updated its report since 2015.

He said the timing of doing the report now is “excellent” given the pandemic, the cost of housing and the need to revamp program accessibility.

“We’re hoping that this study as well as our work with these programs, and the organizations that run them for us, we can kind of come out the other side with a vision for how we’re going to be able to support people through affordable housing for years to come,” he said.

East Lansing is partnering with McKenna, a consulting agency, and is expected to release findings in November.

The city held three public input sessions to gather feedback from community members. Apostle said he’s pleased with the public’s interest so far and wants diverse feedback.

“We want to hear from prospective residents who might not be able to break into the market, we want to hear from students, we want to hear from landlords, property managers, as well as fair housing advocates,” he said. Apostle adds the city is also hoping to hear from people who work with formally incarcerated individuals and people experiencing homelessness.

While there are no more planned events for input, Apostle said comments will continue to be accepted via email up until Oct. 26 at the latest. Email’s can be sent directly to: mapostle@cityofeastlansing.com.

