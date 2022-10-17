© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Lansing charter amendment would allow felons to serve on boards

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published October 17, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT
lansing_city_hall.jpg
Flickr - MI SHPO
/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/

Lansing voters will decide the fate of a ballot proposal allowing people with felony records to serve on city boards and commissions.

Under Lansing’s city charter, people with a felony conviction within the last 20 years are barred from serving.

Mayor Andy Schor says he believes in second chances. He cites the example of a small business owner who he says has paid his debt to society for a mistake he made years ago, who now would like to serve.

“The City of Lansing should be willing to take what folks are willing to give,” Schor said. “And to let them volunteer and help their community.”

Andy Schor Zoom image 221017.png
Zoom image
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

Like other appointees, a person with a felony record would still be subject to background checks and confirmation that their taxes are paid in full.

“It’s punitive to not allow those who have reformed themselves to serve their community,” Schor added. “They are taxpayers, and they’ve done their time for what they did in the past, and now they can be productive members of the community.”

The measure would not change the city charter provision barring felons from running for or holding elective office in Lansing.

Tags
WKAR News Election 2022
Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
See stories by Scott Pohl
WKAR News coverage is made possible by supporters who value fact-based journalism. Your contribution of $7 or more every month helps to keep the independent reporting available throughout mid-Michigan. Donate now to do your part to fund more local and national stories. Thank you!
DONATE