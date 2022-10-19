MSU Council passes vote of no confidence in Board of Trustees

The Michigan State University Council has issued a vote of no confidence in the Board of Trustees.

During a virtual meeting Tuesday, members of the University Council voted 85-6 in favor of signaling they’ve lost confidence in the MSU Board of Trustees.

The University Council includes members of the Faculty Senate, student representatives, the president, and the provost.

The vote comes nearly a week after President Samuel Stanley Jr. announced his resignation following conflicts with the board. Trustees had launched an investigation into the dismissal of Broad College of Business Dean Sanjay Gupta.

Gupta submitted his resignation to Provost Teresa Woodruff in August following a failure to report misconduct within the college's leadership.

During the meeting, Faculty Senate and Steering Committee Chairperson Karen Kelly-Blake said trustees are interfering with issues they shouldn’t be concerned with.

“The board has to do what a board is supposed to do, and stay exactly where they're supposed to stay, and not encroach in other areas of the university,” she said.

In an emailed statement, Kelly-Blake says the university is united in its lack of confidence in the Board of Trustees.

“As is the case with many no-confidence votes, University Council's resolution expressing no confidence did not include supporting reasons so that individual members could decide for themselves which aspects of recent events were salient for them,” she wrote in the statement.

MSU’s Academic Congress is expected to hold a vote of no confidence in the board later this week.

Both the Faculty Senate and the Associated Students of MSU have also passed votes of no confidence.