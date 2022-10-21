© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
East Lansing hosting Great Pumpkin Walk downtown for local families

WKAR Public Media | By Genevieve Fox
Published October 21, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
Albert Avenue photo
Courtesy photo
/
City of East Lansing

On Sunday, Oct. 23, East Lansing is hosting its annual Great Pumpkin Walk downtown.

Community members are invited to bring their costumed children to trick or treat and enjoy fun activities like pumpkin painting and live music.

Other activities like a farmers market and meetings with the Hopcat cat and members of Royal Encounters MSU will also take place.

While there is no starting point, attendees are welcome to pick up a free pumpkin at either the 500-block pedestrian alley at 139 Bailey Street or William B. Sharp Park, located on the corner of Albert Avenue and Abbot Road.

East Lansing Community and Economic Development Administrator Adam Cummins said the event will also highlight more than 25 local businesses in the area.

“We hope through the great pumpkin walk that some of those newer businesses are highlighted and more visible to visitors,” Cummins said.

The event will run from 1-4 p.m. Sunday and parts of Albert Avenue will be closed during that time.

