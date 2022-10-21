© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
MI to accept outdoor recreation grant applications starting Monday

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published October 21, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT
The Michigan DNR will accept applications for Michigan Spark Grants beginning Oct. 24.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will begin accepting applications next week for communities interested in creating outdoor recreational opportunities.

In March, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the Building Michigan Together Plan, a program that invests nearly $5 billion into state infrastructure.

Part of that plan includes Michigan Spark Grants, which communities can use to build or renovate public recreation facilities.

Local governments, statewide organizations and federally designated tribes are eligible to apply for up to $15 million in grants in the first round.

The application process opens Monday, October 24 with the first round scheduled to be awarded the week of January 30.

First round-grant applications must be submitted by December 19.

Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
