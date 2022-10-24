Michigan could see wetter winter with variable temps across state

Forecasters say Michigan could see wetter-than-average conditions this upcoming winter. They say temperatures could be more varied.

Most of Michigan has a 40 to 50 percent chance of receiving above normal precipitation this winter. That’s according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s outlook for December through February.

NOAA Meteorologist Brad Pugh says it’s too soon to tell if that means more snow or rain. As for how cold it’ll get, he says they’re forecasting equal chances of below, near or above normal temperatures for the Lower Peninsula.

“You could still have colder air outbreaks but as a three month whole, we’re right now, just forecasting equal chances,” he said.

For the third consecutive year, the country is expected to go through another La Niña winter.

“During La Niña winters the temperature pattern tends to be more variable, so you can have, you know, periods of near to above normal temperatures, and then have colder air outbreaks,” he said.

Pugh said the Upper Peninsula, meanwhile, will have a slight lean toward experiencing below-normal temperatures this winter.