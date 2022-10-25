Grand Ledge Public Schools approves superintendent’s contract

The Grand Ledge school board has approved a new contract for superintendent Bill Barnes.

Barnes’ contract covers nearly three years.

He’ll receive $190,000 this school year, making him one of the highest paid superintendents in the Lansing area.

Grand Ledge Board of Education President John Shiflett says Barnes is well-respected in local public education circles.

“I think he’ll bring, you know, a tremendous amount of aptitude and energy to the position, in addition to the fact that I think he’ll bring a lot of stability to the position as well,” Shiflett said.

One of the biggest issues Barnes will face is navigating the district’s finances. Shiflett says the COVID-19 pandemic strained the district’s resources.

“People moved their children around in a way that impacted enrollment; everything we do buy, whatever [that is], costs more now than it has at any other point since I’ve been on the board,” he said. “Financial balance is really going to be one of the most pressing things for him.”

Barnes took over the top job in the Grand Ledge school system in August, following the departure of Marcus Davenport who resigned for health reasons.

