Wolverines favored over Spartans in football showdown Saturday

The Michigan State University football team travels to Ann Arbor Saturday night for the annual game with rival Michigan. The Wolverines have won their first seven games this season, while the Spartans have won three games and lost four. WKAR's Scott Pohl spoke with Current Sports host Al Martin about the matchup.

Interview Highlights

On the differing seasons of both programs

The Wolverines right now, they are surging. A lot of people believe that this is a legit national title contender. They are ranked in the top four of the Associated Press top 25. Michigan State, which came in to this year as a ranked team, heading into the bye week last week, they beat Wisconsin in a double overtime thriller, but they have been falling to opponent after opponent since week three at Washington. So, they are no longer ranked, which is why Michigan is favored so high in this game by over three touchdowns.

On why the Spartans could still potentially win

Even though you did have a matchup between two top ten programs last year, everybody thought Michigan was the better team. You look at the pandemic year, right, on how much stock you can hold into that, but a lot of people thought Michigan State was going to get blown out in that game, and they end up winning that game. All signs point to a Michigan blowout victory, but don't be surprised if Michigan State somehow pulls a rabbit out of the hat.

Interview Transcript

Scott Pohl: The rivalry game is here. Michigan State, Michigan, always an important game for both teams. What's your initial analysis about this year's matchup?

Al Martin: Well, you know, it's a very layered one, Scott. You know, you just look at what's happened with these two teams leading up to this game. First of all, it's a lot of hype just because it is a rivalry matchup, the history that these two schools have with one another. The fact, though, that Mel Tucker, he's the first Michigan State football coach to start 2-0 against rival Michigan, records, go out the window when you talk about this matchup.

But, you do have to mention that heading in to this matchup, because of just how different the seasons have gone for both the Spartans and the Wolverines. The Wolverines right now, they are surging. A lot of people believe that this is a legit national title contender. They are ranked in the top four of the Associated Press top 25. Michigan State, which came in to this year as a ranked team, heading into the bye week last week, they beat Wisconsin in a double overtime thriller, but they have been falling to opponent after opponent since week three at Washington. So, they are no longer ranked, which is why Michigan is favored so high in this game by over three touchdowns.

You've got two programs trending in opposite directions, but again, records go out the window when you talk Spartans and Wolverines. We'll see what happens.

Pohl: Isn't spoiling Michigan's season one of Michigan State's goals every year?

Martin: It certainly is, Scott. That's a good way to put it, you know, because last season, you look at what Michigan was able to do, right? They won the Big Ten championship. They competed in the college football playoff. It was a great, great year. But you look at that blemish on the regular season schedule, and it came against the Spartans in a game in which Michigan had it in the bag.

They had a double digit lead in the third quarter, and then Michigan State comes out of nowhere. We all know about the incredible season that Kenneth Walker III, a Heisman Trophy candidate running back for the Spartans, that game that he had, that was really a staple game for him. So yeah, Spartans of course want to spoil that party for Michigan, even though it looked like they were going to do it last year, but Michigan was still able to close out the year strong.

Pohl: So for Michigan, they have the motivation of staying unbeaten. They have the motivation of revenge from last year's game. And, the game is in Ann Arbor this year. All signs point to a Wolverine victory, maybe a blowout. Right, or wrong?

Martin: I want to say right, but again, I have seen this story that is Spartans versus Wolverines on the gridiron play out in so many different ways. Again, specifically last year, even though you did have a matchup between two top ten programs last year, everybody thought Michigan was the better team. You look at the pandemic year, right, on how much stock you can hold into that, but a lot of people thought Michigan State was going to get blown out in that game, and they end up winning that game. All signs point to a Michigan blowout victory, but don't be surprised if Michigan State somehow pulls a rabbit out of the hat.

Pohl: A win would mean a great deal to Mel Tucker for the rest of the season, wouldn't it?

Martin: It would, you know, just from a morale perspective, because I think even know they headed into the bye week with a victory over Wisconsin. That wasn't an easy win. You know, Michigan State, this has been a Big Ten year that has been so tough. This would mean a lot for the locker room if they can pull the dub out.

Pohl: Al, you know me well enough to remember my annual prediction. Michigan State 270, Michigan nothing. What's your prediction?

Martin: I got to go with my head on this one, Scott. I think Michigan will win this game. I'm going to say 27-14. Michigan pulls it out. Michigan State does find a way to score two touchdowns, though.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

