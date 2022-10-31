Ingham County Clerk working to make sure polling places are free of intimidation

With Election Day fast approaching, the Ingham County Clerk says she’s working to keep voters safe from intimidation. Voters across the state will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8 to cast their ballots. This time around, there’s increased public concern over illegal interference. Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum says she’s working with local law enforcement to prevent any intimidation at the polls.

“I have been in contact with law enforcement and certainly the Secretary of State's office and I expect all polling locations in Ingham County to be safe,” she said.

Campaigning at the polls is permitted as long as its 100 feet from the entrance of any polling location.

Byrum says if someone is worried about any intimidation or political campaigning occurring at the polls, they are encouraged to vote absentee until Election Day.

“Its not too late to request your ballot. So, you should do it in person at this point,” Byrum explained. “If you have your ballot, put it in your local clerk's drop box or hand it right over to your local clerk during their office hours.”

According to Michigan election rules, voters are not allowed to drop off their absentee ballot in person at their local polling place. If they do, they will be required to spoil it and fill out a new ballot.