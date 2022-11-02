MSU Pres. Stanley announces departure date, Woodruff’s start date as interim president

Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. has announced that his last day leading MSU will be this Friday.

After weeks of tension between university community members and the MSU Board of Trustees, President Stanley shared he will no longer be serving as the university’s executive officer starting on Nov. 5.

Stanley credited his resignation to a loss of confidence in the board. That followed disputes over certifying the university’s Title IX compliance and the business college dean’s dismissal.

Provost Teresa Woodruff will begin serving as interim president Saturday. She was appointed unanimously by the board earlier this week.

When he previously announced his resignation, Stanley said he would stay on as president until January. After Woodruff's appointment, the administration said she would start when Stanley departed "at a mutually agreed-upon date."

In a news release, Stanley said he has “complete confidence” in Woodruff’s ability to keep the university moving toward its goals. He said he’ll remain available to support the university’s leadership transition.