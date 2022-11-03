MSU employees getting more paid holidays

Michigan State University is expanding the number of paid holidays for employees.

MSU has traditionally observed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, plus Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, as holidays.

Now, in an email to the university community, President Samuel Stanley Jr. has announced the addition of an annual winter break. This year, the break will be December 23rd through January 2nd, amounting to three additional paid days off.

In the same note, Stanley says MSU will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day January 16th as a holiday. In prior years, the university has not held classes on the holiday and sponsored King-related events, but it otherwise has been a work day for staff.

Stanley also says MSU is reviewing other personal observance days to recognize diverse religions, traditions, beliefs and cultures.