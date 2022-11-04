© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Election Night 2022

WKAR Public Media
Published November 4, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT
WKAR Election 2022

TUE NOV 8 on 102.3 WKAR NewsTalk beginning 8pm | After a year of primaries and then early voting, election night is nearly upon us. Will Congress stay under Democratic Party control, or will Republicans take the majority?

Listen to NPR's live special coverage of the midterms, along with local election updates from WKAR's Sophia Saliby, on Tuesday evening beginning at 8 on 102.3 WKAR NewsTalk and streaming here.

Live Results from AP
Follow live results online here at wkar.org for Michigan House, Senate and gubernatorial races as provided by the Associated Press.

Tags
WKAR News Election 2022
WKAR News coverage is made possible by supporters who value fact-based journalism. Your contribution of $7 or more every month helps to keep the independent reporting available throughout mid-Michigan. Donate now to do your part to fund more local and national stories. Thank you!
DONATE