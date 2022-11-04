Election Night 2022

TUE NOV 8 on 102.3 WKAR NewsTalk beginning 8pm | After a year of primaries and then early voting, election night is nearly upon us. Will Congress stay under Democratic Party control, or will Republicans take the majority?

Listen to NPR's live special coverage of the midterms, along with local election updates from WKAR's Sophia Saliby, on Tuesday evening beginning at 8 on 102.3 WKAR NewsTalk and streaming here.

Live Results from AP

Follow live results online here at wkar.org for Michigan House, Senate and gubernatorial races as provided by the Associated Press.