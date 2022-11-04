MSU centralizes campus security operations

Michigan State University is centralizing its campus security system to enhance its real-time detection and response capabilities.

MSU uses more than 2,000 cameras and a host of electronic alert devices to safeguard its campus.

Now, the university is consolidating all that technology at a new operations center to be housed in the Department of Police and Public Safety building.

University spokesperson Dan Olsen says staff members at the center will be better equipped to control key access points and prevent intrusions.

“This will allow us to monitor in real time between campus areas 24/7, something that we haven’t been able to do in one setting until this project has been complete,” Olsen said.

Olsen says the center is part of a larger security campaign that’s seen the addition of more than 300 new cameras on campus and improved lighting.

He says the center will create a more seamless method of monitoring the campus and dispatching first responders.

“This centralized operations center gives us a more holistic picture of campus and these instances as they’re happening to be able to respond quicker but also, to prevent them from happening in the first place,” he said.

The MSU Operations Center is expected to be ready by the end of the year.

