Judge to rule Monday on Detroit absentee ballot case

A Wayne County judge is expected to rule Monday on a legal challenge to thousands of absentee ballots cast in the City of Detroit. The case was filed by Republican Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo.

If elected, Karamo would be Michigan’s top election administrator. She believes Donald Trump won the presidency in 2020.

Her challenge is based on I-D requirements and the use of absentee ballot drop boxes.

The city says, if she prevails in court, that could invalidate as many as 60 thousand votes by city residents who expect their ballots will be counted. Karamo’s legal team missed Friday’s deadline to file the final round of briefs in the case.

Detroit’s attorneys call the lawsuit “frivolous,” and want the judge to reject the request and to order Karamo to pay the city’s legal costs.

Karamo faces incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on the ballot.