Transit authorities offer free rides to the polls for Election Day

Public transit authorities across mid-Michigan are offering free rides on Election Day for people to get to their polling places.

The Capital Area Transportation Authority has been offering free rides to local clerk’s offices since late October. Residents who want to use the free service can tell their driver they’re riding to their polling place or to drop off an absentee ballot. No identification is required.

Lolo Robison is a spokesperson with CATA. She said the service makes it easier for people to participate in the election.

“We don't believe that transportation should ever be an obstacle to exercising one's right to vote,” Robison said.

Other public transit authorities across Michigan are also offering free rides to the polls, including in Eaton County and in Jackson.

In Clinton County, residents can also use the service to vote or serve as a poll worker.

MaLissa Schutt is the executive director of Clinton Transit. She said the service provides a helping hand to seniors and people who are low-income or have a disability.

“What this free service to the polls provides them is an equal opportunity to have their voices heard in the election of our public officials and in the passing of proposals,” Schutt said.

The polls will be open statewide on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.