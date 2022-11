Lansing area school board races: General election results

Updated on Nov. 9 at 4:11 p.m. ET

Several school districts across the Lansing area saw school board races during Tuesday's general election. Below are results according to figures posted by county clerks as of Wednesday 4:11 p.m. Results are unofficial until they're certified by boards of canvassers.

Winning candidates are in bold.

*Candidates in uncontested races are not shown.

Lansing Public School Board

6 Year Term Candidates (3 winners)

Anthony J. Strevett Caitlin Cavanagh Kurt Richardson Rick Wendorf Rosalyn Williams Ryan J. Smith

Results from Ingham, Eaton and Clinton county clerk offices Table shows results for Ingham, Eaton and Clinton counties for the Lansing School Board.

East Lansing Public School Board

4 Year Term Candidates (4 winners)

Amanda Cormier Jim McEvoy Kath Edsall Lind Brown-Wren Mike Feldpausch Rob Sumbler Steven J. Davis Tali Faris-Hylen Terah Chambers Tyler Allan Smith

Results from Ingham County and Clinton County Clerks Table shows results from Ingham and Clinton counties for the East Lansing School Board race.

Charlotte Public School Board



6 Year Term Candidates (2 Winners)

Christine Davis Eric J. Slanker Mike Baker Ron Rademacher

Eaton County Clerk

Grand Ledge Public School Board

6 Year Term Candidates (2 Winners)

Ashley Kuykendoll Ashley Oneil Denise DuFort Jason Devenbaugh

Results from Eaton, Clinton and Ionia county clerks offices Table shows results for Grand Ledge School board candidates from Eaton, Clinton and Ionia counties

Partial Term Candidates (1 Winner)

Kim Laforet Toni Hughes Glasscoe

Results from Eaton, Clinton and Ionia County clerk offices. Table show results from Eaton, Clinton and Ionia counties for the Grand Ledge School board's partial term seat.

Dewitt Public School Board

6 Year Term Candidates (3 Winners)

Angelina M. Barnes Clay Coey Dwight D. Handspike John F. Tramontana Michelle Utrup Will Thompson

Clinton County Clerk

Mason Public School Board

6 Year Term Candidates (3 Winners)

Amy Lark Bethany Walker Brandon Leffew Bryan Wilson Droscha Katelyne Thomas Liz Evans Matt Bennett Matt Hall Robert C. Kerr

Ingham County Clerk

Okemos Public School Board

4 Year Term Candidates (3 Winners)

Liz Luyendyk Mary Gebara Nathan Mahn Shulawn Doxie Tom Buffett